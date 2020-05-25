Artists unite for Africa Day song

"The use of different languages in the song was to make sure the messages [in it] reach everyone, even beyond SA. I'm hoping that people will take the song seriously. As we celebrate Africa Day today, we should celebrate our different cultures and diversity as the continent."

Acting CEO of Brand SA Thulisile Manzini explained that the multilingual approach was inspired by the bold, vibrant and resilient African spirit, which has once again come to the fore during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"No one could have foreseen the magnitude of the health, social and economic challenge we would have to face in 2020.

"Covid-19 has put that on the back burner but it has highlighted the way in which Africans pull together in the face of adversity and support one another through the most difficult of times."

Manzini said the song calls on Africa to stand firm in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and to play its part in halting its advance.

"It begins by calling on young people to heed the call to stay home and adopt recommended measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including regular hand washing, the wearing of face masks in public and social distancing. It also has a message that reflects the triumphant African spirit - It's me and you together, we shall overcome."