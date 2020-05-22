First Night not the last for Mbambeni

East London singer and songwriter Wandile Mbambeni has promised fans “a lot” of new music will come out of the national lockdown, while fans still revel in his latest single First Night.

Mbambeni dropped First Night earlier this month, reminiscing about first encounters.

Now that he is confined to his home with much to reminisce about, the singer said the lockdown had given him all the time he needed to create more music.

“Lockdown has been tough, as I can imagine for everybody. I’ve been keeping creative and keeping the shows going online as well as the collaborations.



“I hope a lot changes. I hope I am this productive, if not more [when lockdown ends].

“A lot of music will be coming out and it has taught me there’s no real reason to hold back on some of the songs. As an artist, I think people need this,” Mbambeni said.

Judging from his past releases and strides in the industry so far, Mbambeni has proved to be a rising star to keep an eye on.

And while he tells fans of first encounters in First Night, it is definitely not their first encounter with him, as the singer won many over when he toured and opened for US sensation Tamia on her SA tour last year.

His 2018 debut album Kwakumnandi had paved the way for the 24-year-old singer who has shared stages with some of the industry’s seasoned giants at Rocking The Daisies and the Richmond Hill Music Festival, among other events.

Mbambeni’s star outshone more than 200 acts at last year’s Rocking the Daisies, placing him among the top 20 best performances out 270 acts.

On Kwakumnandi, Mbambeni revisited memories of happier times with his family.

“I was sitting in my studio apartment and homesickness struck, I was missing being under one roof with the whole family.



“We went through a divorce and it was never the same, but instead of reflecting on the bad past, I chose to reflect on the times that were absolutely nice and lovely to me.”

“Kwakumnandi” is isiXhosa for “it was nice” / “it was a lovely time”, referring to past happy times.

, Mbambeni featured producer Phonikz whom he came across on Instagram and initiated a working relationship before the lockdown.

“I messaged Phonikz on Instagram because I liked his vibe. We met up at his place and created the song. It was our first time meeting,” Mbambeni said.

“We got to chat about our personal relationships before the music.

“The song was birthed from our first conversation and also ended up putting light on the first time one meets their partner.

“The first time you meet the person you love today,” he said.

First Night is available on digital music platforms.