Trevor Noah wins 7 Webbys as 'The Daily Show' rakes in the numbers
Comedian Trevor Noah is on cloud nine after he and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah won seven awards at the prestigious Webby Awards, dubbed by some as the “Emmy’s for internet content”.
The awards, held by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (Iadas), honour “the best of the internet” each year. Each category is divided into a Webby Award, chosen by members of the academy, and a Webby People’s Voice, awarded by the voting public.
Each year, The Webby People’s Voice Awards garner millions of votes from all over the world. And it seems Trevor was a big hit with both the academy and fans.
The star walked away with the Webby Award for Best Web Personality/Host, Video and the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Comedy: Shortform, Video.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah won a Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award in the Humour, Social category.
Far from a one-trick pony, Trevor's luminary podcast The Trevor Noah Podcast won a Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for News & Politics, Podcasts.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Trevor celebrated his latest wins with a hilarious video and thanked his team for their hard work.
How I’m celebrating today! Thank you to @thedailyshow & @hearluminary teams for all the hard work! 7 Webbys? Wow! 🙏🏾 🎥: Forbes_Gang pic.twitter.com/RVfkaes7Yn— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) May 20, 2020
The news comes as Vanity Fair reported on The Daily Show's success during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced it to be filmed from Trevor and his team's homes.
They pointed to his content often going viral on social media and starting national debates, including his commentary on Dr Anthony Fauci telling congress that states should be cautious about reopening, which got more than 1 million views on YouTube.
Speaking to the publication, long-time executive producer and showrunner Jen Flanz paid tribute to Trevor and said his investment in the online space as a late-night show host was paying off.
“It goes back to Trevor investing in our online presence. I think it makes it an attractive place for guests to come, because they know they’re going to reach a lot of people online, and a big, young, and diverse audience. So, I feel like his initial investment in growing that online audience is paying dividends on the guest front too.”