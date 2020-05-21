Leisure

Rachel Kolisi negative for coronavirus - here's why she tested

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 21 May 2020
The couple tested for the virus after Rachel felt unwell.
Image: Instagram/Siya Kolisi

Fitness enthusiast and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi's results from a Covid-19 test came back negative.

She tested at the weekend after feeling sick, and wanted to make sure that her three high-risk family members were not compromised.

Her brother and husband, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's, results also came back negative.

The Kolisis have been distributing food parcels to communities in need through the Kolisi Foundation.

“We work with people often and we prioritise safety first-gloves, masks, distancing, hygiene etc. We also have three high-risk people at home. We are scheduled to travel this weekend for a big drop and I really wanted to be confident that I was being responsible before travelling.”

During the weekend I really wasn’t feeling well at all. We work with people very often and always prioritize safety first, gloves, masks, distancing, hygiene ect We also have 3 high risk people at home. We are scheduled to travel this weekend for a big drop. And I really wanted to be confident that I was being responsible before traveling. I had a Covid-19 Test done (which returned negative) over the weekend along with Siya and my brother. I think it’s really important we don’t undermine the seriousness of the Virus but that we don’t create a stigma around Covid-19 and testing. 🙌🏼 Thank you to @gift.of.the.givers for the top notch professionalism they do the testing for R750 pp and R650pp as a corporate offering.

Communities in Limpopo, Western Cape and Free State provinces have benefited from their contributions. 

