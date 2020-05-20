Here's why Cassper thinks 'finding a job is harder than starting a business'
Even though Cassper Nyovest has good intentions by sharing his words of wisdom, it doesn't seem to land the way he intends it to.
The rapper had to once again fend off trolls who targeted him for being a high school dropout and for his views on starting a business.
Cassper was replying to a question over why people who got jobs were seemingly more celebrated than people who started businesses.
“That's cause finding a job is harder than starting a business. Anyone can register a business.”
The rapper had to further clarify his statement.
“Running a business and getting it to be self-sustainable is something else. That requires time and effort,” he said.
That's cause finding a job is harder than starting a business. Anyone can register a business. Running a business and getting it to be self sustainable is something else. That requires time and effort. https://t.co/wXhC4oRMJ6— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 19, 2020
The tweet was enough to attract more trolls who insisted on calling him flashy but the rapper is so used to that type of backlash that he had a reply on standby.
“I don't even have to say none of that anymore. They know! It's all fun and well when they come at me and rub my background in my face but when I celebrate what I made of myself regardless of not having a matric, rich parents, a job, degree etc. Then I'm too flashy” he said.
I don't even have to say none of that anymore. They know!!!! It's all fun and well when they come at me and rub my background in my face but when I celebrate t what I made of myself regardless of not having a matric, rich parents, a job, degree etc. Then I'm too flashy. https://t.co/b9DrUaQyrP— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 19, 2020