Sad exit for keen theatre doyen Walter Chakela

Playwright, poet and theatrical director Walter Chakela who died on Friday has been described as a pan-Africanist par excellence.

Chakela, the former chief executive officer and artistic director of the Windybrow Centre for the Arts suffered a stroke over five years ago and he had not been well ever since until he passed on, his son Lefa Chakela said.

Chakela, 67, who was born in Vryburg in North West, wrote 20 plays and directed more than a 100 others. He belonged to the era of brilliant writers such as the late Matsemela Manaka, Maishe Maponya, Dr Wally Serote and Dr Don Mattera.

Due to illness, Chakela had not worked for many years when he died.

"My dad was a serious intellectual and brilliant human being. He was a true pan-Africanist," Lefa said.

"He introduced me to African politics at a young age. He made me realise that the history we studied at school was not telling the truth about Africans."

Secretary of the National Writers Association of South Africa Dr Lance Nawa said he met Chakela in 1988 while he was a president of Congress of South African Writers. In 1993, he worked with him when Chakela was heading the Windybrow Theatre.

"We lost touch with Walter until we reconnected in 2018 where he directed me to establish the National Writers Association of South African."