Lindiwe Sisulu reacts to Rasta's 'moemish' portrait of her

Politician Lindiwe Sisulu has become the latest victim, uh, muse for celebrity painter Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje, and it seems she is not impressed.

Rasta has found fame for his portraits of celebs and politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, former minister Malusi Gigaba and EFF leader Julius Malema.

The minister of human settlements, water and sanitation was the latest bigwig to get the Rasta treatment. A snap of Rasta drawing the minister while holding her photograph went viral on social media over the weekend.