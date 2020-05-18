Kelly Khumalo on justice for Senzo Meyiwa: I am no longer scared to speak

Singer Kelly Khumalo has once again spoken out about the killing of her former boyfriend and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, claiming the justice system has let her down and the matter needs to be put to rest.

Senzo was gunned down at Kelly's family home in Vosloorus during an alleged house robbery in 2014. There have been no arrests made in the case to date.

Over the past six years, Kelly has been the target of the public's outrage and criticism, and has been at the forefront of widespread speculation surrounding Senzo's murder.

In a candid video posted to her Instagram page over the weekend, Kelly said she had stayed silent about the matter for many year, but she could no longer sweep things under the carpet.

“The matter of my daughter’s father needs to be put to an end. It has been six years. I have been a victim of this matter for many years and I am tired. I am going to speak. I am no longer afraid of speaking.”

Kelly claimed to have written a letter to the police about Senzo's death, but had apparently not received a response.

“Someone in charge is not doing anything. I have written a letter to the police. No one has even bothered to answer me or say ‘Kelly we are doing something about this’.

“They don’t have to walk a day in my shoes. I have the whole country that hates me, that swears at me every day. Do I deserve this? No, I don’t. Again, as a woman, the law in this this country is failing me."