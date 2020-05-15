'Television stories do not want old people,' says Khotso Nkhatho

TV and film legend Khotso Nkhatho, who is famous for his roles in shows such as Mopheme, is struggling to get acting roles.

Nkhatho, who was honoured with a lifetime achievement award by the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) last year, after 40 years in acting, says he desperately needs to return to acting to feel whole again.

Speaking to Sowetan from his home in Ventersburg in the Free State, Nkhatho says he does not believe that getting the lifetime achievement award signalled the end of his acting career.

The 67-year-old says sometimes he feels like his soul died a long time ago and only his body is alive.

The seasoned actor last appeared on television in 2018 when he got a cameo role in Rhythm City. He has been to many auditions but is yet to crack a role since.

Nkhatho, who is also a scriptwriter and author, spent years working as a drama producer at Lesedi FM.

He admits that the television industry has changed and directors were targeting people who were popular on social media and young.

"Television stories do not want old people anymore. I'm wondering if it is my fault that I am old. If producers do not believe in casting old people, is there a world that exists without old people? That means the stories on television only cater for a certain age and exclude a certain age.

"When you go to auditions it is like going to a beauty contest," he says.

The former school teacher, whose most famous role was in Mopheme, which currently plays on SABC Encore, says watching himself acting fills him with mixed emotions and makes him melancholic.