PE singer makes most of chances under lockdown

With the implementation of SA’s lockdown and the subsequent loss of income for artists, Port Elizabeth singer Lea Venga decided to dig deep into her heart and from that came her latest single, Last Chance.



Though an inconvenience for all, the national lockdown has given many, like Venga — real name Leigh-Ann Hellaby — a rare opportunity to self-introspect, reflect and create...

