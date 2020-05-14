Museums around globe chronicle life in isolation

Would you put your slippers on display?

The global coronavirus pandemic is still raging but museums are already gathering testimony and objects to remember life under lockdown.

“It’s such an extraordinary experience,” Museum of London senior curator Beatrice Behlen said.

“When we knew there was going to be a lockdown, we started straight away talking about what we needed to collect something for the future.”

The museum, dedicated to the history of the British capital, launched an appeal for Londoners to donate items that reflected their lives during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“It could be something that gives you comfort — one example mentioned often is maybe your favourite slippers, and you’ve been wearing them every day,” she said.

It might also be evidence of a new skill someone has picked up, whether knitting or cooking or making masks for health-care workers.