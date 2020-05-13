Twitter to step up policing of misleading Covid-19 content

Twitter has begun tagging misleading and disputed claims about the coronavirus pandemic in a stepped-up effort to label potentially harmful content.

The move by Twitter comes with social networks struggling to deal with a wave of misinformation and unverified claims about the disease outbreak.

“Serving the public conversation remains our overarching mission, and we’ll keep working to build tools and offer context so that people can find credible and authentic information on Twitter,” a blog post by Twitter’s site integrity chief Yoel Roth and public policy director Nick Pickles said.

The initiative comes following previous actions by Twitter to remove content posing a specific threat to health or safety.