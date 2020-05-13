To open or nah? Kgomotso Christopher joins parents' Twitter debate about 2020 school year

As Mzansi approaches 50 days in national lockdown, the question about the education of children is becoming more pressing, and mother of two and actress Kgomotso Christopher has joined the conversation on social media.

The collective anxiety about how the future of South Africans will be negatively affected by Covid-19 can be felt through the virtual streets.

Kgomotso joined #ParentTwitter as they voiced their concerns about what the department of education will decide for their children.

Their biggest concern was that every solution seemed to have negative side-effects. For example, continuing school online wouldn't cater for everybody because of the big inequality divide in Mzansi.

"Sadly not all families have TV sets, data and smartphones," Kgomotso said.

The actress acknowledged that the public broadcaster had created programming designed to help learners. However, she was aware there are families without TV sets, let alone data for online learning.

"The situation is tough on a lot of kids. My concern is about kids who don't have resources and who weren't catered for. Apparently, if they shut down schools in 2020, all kids will automatically move to the next grade. That's not a great solution either. We need more sophisticated and inclusive solutions," Kgomotso said.