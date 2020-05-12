Trevor Noah schools Donald Trump in one powerful tweet

Trevor Noah and The Daily Show have never been afraid of taking swipes at people, especially those who lie and are in positions of power.

Enter Donald Trump.

As states in the US begin to ease lockdown restrictions, the US president claimed coronavirus numbers were "going down everywhere".

The Daily Show, like the rest of the world, was left confused at the factual error. And of course they didn't let it slide.

"Coronavirus numbers aren't even going down in the White House," they tweeted.