‘The twins are lucky to have Loot as a mom': Reason praises LootLove as couple confirm split

Just hours after radio personality LootLove confirmed she and Reason, father of her twins, had separated, he showed her love for Mother's Day.

Loot and Reason topped the trends list over the weekend after Loot revealed on social media that they had separated. The pair welcomed twins in January last year.

In a statement posted to social media, Loot said: “Sizwe and I have separated. However, we continue to partner gracefully in raising our beautiful kids.

“I think anyone going through something this complex and painful would understand why I wouldn't want anyone to have a front row seat at my grieving and healing. But with that said, it's important to mention that Sizwe and I remain friends and really want to focus on raising our happy, healthy and loved up baby girls.”