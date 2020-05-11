Search is on for new Miss SA to wear crown

The search for the next Miss SA starts today as online entries for the pageant open.

Organiser Stephanie Weil is hoping for an even higher number of entrants for the 62nd instalment of the pageant that last year resulted in Zozibini Tunzi being crowned.

Applications must be submitted strictly on the Miss SA official website until May 31.

Last year, the pageant introduced a new online entry process instead of visiting

select cities. Miss SA saw a record high number of entries with more than 900 women applying.

"Last year's pageant was hugely successful, with a record number of entries and the most diverse line-up of contestants in the history of the contest," Weil said.

"The crowning glory was the eventual winner Zozibini Tunzi going on to take the Miss Universe crown and capturing the imagination of people both home and abroad.

"Tunzi has to be one of the best loved and inspirational winners the pageant has ever produced."

It comes as no surprise that Tunzi will be the face of this year's Miss SA campaign.

"Zozi filmed the commercial in early February during her triumphant homecoming visit," Weil said.

"What's ironic is that we used a mask as part of our reveal. It had nothing to do with Covid-19 - we had no idea that was coming."

With questions around how the pageant will work amid Covid-19 social-distancing regulations, Weil has already hinted at the once over-the-top event being stripped into a virtually produced affair.

"Long before Covid-19 we were planning our re-branding and a new-look for a new decade," Weil said.

"We had already streamlined our entry process last year when we went online, so nothing really has changed with lockdown.

"We will be searching for talented young women throughout the country.

"Our main goal is to bring about hope and showcase women empowerment through the Miss South Africa platform and we believe that in any format this will be something that the whole country will get behind."