Barack Obama wins Mother's Day with his tribute to all the moms

Celebratory events are different this year with millions of people across the world in some form of lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former US president Barack Obama recognised this Mother's Day would be different for many.

Posting a picture of himself with his powerhouse wife, Michelle, Obama said even if you can't give your mom a hug, an extra thank you would do.

“Thank you and Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who makes it all possible,” he wrote.

Simple and concise.

With more than 2.4-million likes, you can bet his fans appreciated how different this year would be.