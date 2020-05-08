Hip-hopping to the good old beat
The Port Elizabeth hip-hop community is taking things back to the good old days with an online cypher in the works.
Initiated by local creative group the Clout Council, the rap battle is set to take place on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, where videos of participating rappers will be shared...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.