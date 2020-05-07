Laduma Ngxokolo and Nelson Makamo's collab for Covid-19 raises R670k
SA-born global icons Laduma Ngxokolo and Nelson Makamo have teamed up in an epic collaboration to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, raking in R670,000 with their first piece together.
The pair, who have been working with DJ Black Coffee to launch a creative school in Johannesburg, combined their fashion designer and contemporary art skills to create a massive African tapestry.
The piece is a portrait of an African woman in Nelson's signature style, framed with local patterns and bright colours by Laduma.
The tapestry was born from a retreat trip to Lesotho a year-and-a-half ago, where they worked on the collaboration and approached renowned weavers Makatleho.
It took two months to make and was handwoven with 100% mohair yarn and fibre. The fibre was dyed by hand by the weavers.
The tapestry was donated to SAveABusiness, which helps small businesses hit hard by the virus and lockdown regulations imposed by the government.
“Proceeds will be donated to several small relevant local businesses that are in a vulnerable state due to Covid-satan and can’t access the famous billion ZARs relief fund,” Laduma explained in an Instagram post.
The tapestry was placed on auction and sold to the highest bidder.
It attracted 19 bids over four days until Tuesday afternoon, and was eventually sold for R670,000.