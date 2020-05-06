Adele unveils stunning transformation in birthday snap

“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 OK bye thanks.”

The post garnered huge reaction from celebrities and fans alike — who shared their awe and praise over her transformation.

Adele has shared images showing her dramatic weight loss, which is the result of a 1,000-a-day calorie diet and Pilates, according to Daily Mail, since October last year.

See reactions to the stunning picture.