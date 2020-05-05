Sho Madjozi bags Favourite African Star at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi has won her second international award in less than a year.
The John Cena hit-maker was on Tuesday morning announced as the winner of Favourite African Star at the 33rd Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
She beat - in the category - fellow SA artist Shekhinah as well as Kenyan singer Patricia Kihoro and Nigerian entertainer Teni.
Last June, Sho Madjozi won the prestigious Best New International Act at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.
“Our job is to work, move forward and never reverse; Nickelodeon, thank you for this amazing award and to everyone that voted. I am so excited", Sho Madjozi said.
“World, we have one message for you, Africa is coming and we are coming for you.”
Her win comes after two days of uncertainty on who won in the category after the American winners were announced on Saturday night.
The awards were virtually-produced this year and hosted by actress as well as singer Victoria Justice.
Beyonce scooped Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie, while Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson walked away with Favourite Movie Actor and Ariana Grande won Favourite Female Artist.
Other winners that were announced included Ellen DeGeneres, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Shawn Mendes.
Organisers ViacomCBS Networks Africa failed to respond to Sowetan’s questions asking for clarity on what caused the delay with the African category.
Rapper AKA won in the category last year beating Nomzamo Mbatha, Somizi, Kagiso Rabada and Siya Kolisi. He attended the A-list affair, where he was handed his trophy with no delay.
Bonang Matheba also won at the awards in 2015.
“This incredible win comes at a crucial time for us as the continent observes and celebrates Africa Month,” said Monde Twala, ViacomCBS Networks Africa senior vice-president and general manager.
“Nickelodeon puts kids first in everything that it does and the kids have spoken and voted for their favourite stars. We would like to congratulate our African winners Sho Madjodzi and Prev Reddy for flying the African flag high at this global event.”
Actor and comedian Prev Reddy received the award for Favourite African Social Media Star.
He was nominated against Anne Kansiime, DJ Cuppy and Chané Grobler.
This year Sho Madjozi was nominated twice – Favourite African Star and Favourite Global Music Star. Taylor Swift was announced as the winner of Favourite Global Music Star on Saturday night.