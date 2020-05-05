Sho Madjozi bags Favourite African Star at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi has won her second international award in less than a year.

The John Cena hit-maker was on Tuesday morning announced as the winner of Favourite African Star at the 33rd Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

She beat - in the category - fellow SA artist Shekhinah as well as Kenyan singer Patricia Kihoro and Nigerian entertainer Teni.

Last June, Sho Madjozi won the prestigious Best New International Act at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

“Our job is to work, move forward and never reverse; Nickelodeon, thank you for this amazing award and to everyone that voted. I am so excited", Sho Madjozi said.

“World, we have one message for you, Africa is coming and we are coming for you.”

Her win comes after two days of uncertainty on who won in the category after the American winners were announced on Saturday night.

The awards were virtually-produced this year and hosted by actress as well as singer Victoria Justice.