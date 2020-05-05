HHP would have been proud of me, widow says after court victory
Lerato Sengadi has dedicated her court victory to the millions of black women “who couldn’t fight back”.
Sengadi has been locked in a two-year legal dispute with the family of her late husband Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo over her status as the rapper’s customary wife.
The Supreme Court of Appeal last week dismissed an appeal by HHP’s father, Robert Tsambo, against the 2018 South Gauteng High Court ruling that Sengadi and Tsambo were legally married.
Speaking after the ruling, Sengadi said she was relieved and grateful to finally be able to breathe.
“When I got the news I exhaled. That made me realise that for nearly two years I wasn’t breathing.
“For the first time since my husband passed, I felt oxygen fill my lungs.
“I am relieved and happy. It’s bittersweet because all of this was very unnecessary, but it is a result of systematic patriarchy.
“This victory wasn’t just for me, it was for the millions of women who were emotionally maimed, the millions of black women who have gone through this but couldn’t fight back.”
She said HHP would have been proud of her.
“I know exactly what he would say, because he had said this to me on many other occasions, ‘Well done Motho waka. I know I didn’t marry a punk.
“‘Thank you for fighting for me like you always have ... like I knew you would.
“‘And doing it all with such grace like the Queen you are! I am with you every step of the way. Ke go rata blind!’”
Today, 30 April 2020, the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa has RULED IN MY FAVOUR in the appeal of Tsambo v Sengadi! • • • I will not forget this day for as long as I live! It is over! Justice has been served! To God be the Glory. Thokoza bo Gogo le Bo Mkhulu! Motho waka, remember that promise we make that day a gazzilion years ago? We both kept it! Ke go rata until until! To everybody that has been on this journey with me, praying for me, giving me positive vibes - THANK YOU. When I said #IWillNotCower, I meant it! • • • Love & Light, Mma Tsambo 🤍
Sengadi said tears ran down her cheeks when she heard the judgment and said the last two years had been emotionally taxing.
“It was the first time I had ever set foot in a courtroom. It was scary, painful and heartbreaking,” she said.
Sengadi’s status as HHP’s wife was challenged by the Tsambo family after the rapper’s death in 2018. She was excluded from all funeral arrangements and was not allowed to see his body.
She brought the matter before the South Gauteng High Court in October of that year, which ruled in her favour.
Robert Tsambo was later granted leave to appeal against the ruling and brought an application against Lerato in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Commenting on the case at the time, Tsambo family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana said the family trusted that the judges would deliver a just and fair decision. — TshisaLIVE