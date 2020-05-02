Organisers apologise for Saftas 'disappointment'

Following a turbulent attempt to celebrate actors online after Covid-19 ruined their initial plans, organisers of the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) have issued an apology to nominees, supporters and friends of the arts at large for their “unsuccessful” virtual awards ceremony.

The event, which was first set to be stream live at 5pm, ended up only starting at 10.50pm, leaving many people disappointed.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the organisers apologised to the masses, stating that they were disappointed by technical difficulties.

“Last night, the Saftas endeavoured to host the 14th annual awards ceremony on social media in response to the uncertainty around the duration of the current nationwide lockdown. In trying to use technology to celebrate our industry, we faced unforeseen technical difficulties that severely hampered the streaming of the show. Despite our best efforts, we were unable able to deliver a show to the standards we had hoped for and for that we sincerely apologise.”