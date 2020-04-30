Register for the Sowetan Women’s Club Quiz Night | April 30, 8pm

Women are strong.

Women are brave.

Women are resilient.

Women take care of themselves.

Women take care of others.

Women never give up.

Women are beautiful.

Women are smart.

Women are Us.

But after five weeks of lockdown, Sowetan women need a break!

The Sowetan Women’s Club Quiz Night is just what we all need — because if we can’t leave our homes, we can still free our minds!

Join Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga and her quizmasters — Emmanuel Tjiya, Londiwe Dlomo, Thembela Khamango, Nkareng Matshe, and Thabiso Mahlape as they challenge your knowledge of entertainment, soapies, food, travel, current affairs, sport, music and literature online and from the comfort of your couch.

There will be a prize up for grabs ...

Date: Thursday, April 30 2020 Time: 8pm

PS. Don’t forget your snacks ... just tell everyone it’s brain food.