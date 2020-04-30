Mdantsane film ‘Knuckle City’ wins big at virtual Saftas

A Mdantsane-shot film and SA’s official entry for the 2019 Oscars was among the top winners at this year’s SA Film and Television Awards [Saftas] held online on Wednesday night.

The boxing film scooped six awards in different categories, with production house Tshedza Pictures leading the pack with a total of 17 horns for its productions, The River and The Republic.

Knuckle City was in the spotlight, with director Jahmil XT Qubeka winning the best achievement in film directing. Other awards went to Layla Swart [best editing in a feature film], TK Khampepe and Justice Nhlapo [best production design], Bongile Mantsai [best actor in a feature film], Carol Babalwa Mtshiselwa [best make-up and hair-styling in a feature film] and Patrick Ndlovu [best supporting actor in a feature film].

Qubeka said the proudly Eastern Cape film’s team was honoured by the recognition.

“Despite these troubled and uncertain times, we are grateful for the honour and acknowledgement,” Qubeka said. “We hope that within this spirit of celebration as a sector we remain mindful and empathetic to the less fortunate who are suffering the most.

“As we all know, the creative arts are themselves in an uncertain space, which is now further exacerbated by the current dilemma.”

This year’s awards ceremony, hosted by presenter and actress Dineo Ranaka, was streamed online due to the national lockdown regulations.

The new digital twist resulted in the ceremony being delayed by six hours, airing at 11pm instead of the initially scheduled 5pm.

The Nation Film and Video Foundation attributed the delay to technical issues.

Other winners at the 14th annual Saftas are: