Mdantsane film ‘Knuckle City’ wins big at virtual Saftas
A Mdantsane-shot film and SA’s official entry for the 2019 Oscars was among the top winners at this year’s SA Film and Television Awards [Saftas] held online on Wednesday night.
The boxing film scooped six awards in different categories, with production house Tshedza Pictures leading the pack with a total of 17 horns for its productions, The River and The Republic.
Knuckle City was in the spotlight, with director Jahmil XT Qubeka winning the best achievement in film directing. Other awards went to Layla Swart [best editing in a feature film], TK Khampepe and Justice Nhlapo [best production design], Bongile Mantsai [best actor in a feature film], Carol Babalwa Mtshiselwa [best make-up and hair-styling in a feature film] and Patrick Ndlovu [best supporting actor in a feature film].
Qubeka said the proudly Eastern Cape film’s team was honoured by the recognition.
“Despite these troubled and uncertain times, we are grateful for the honour and acknowledgement,” Qubeka said. “We hope that within this spirit of celebration as a sector we remain mindful and empathetic to the less fortunate who are suffering the most.
“As we all know, the creative arts are themselves in an uncertain space, which is now further exacerbated by the current dilemma.”
This year’s awards ceremony, hosted by presenter and actress Dineo Ranaka, was streamed online due to the national lockdown regulations.
The new digital twist resulted in the ceremony being delayed by six hours, airing at 11pm instead of the initially scheduled 5pm.
The Nation Film and Video Foundation attributed the delay to technical issues.
Other winners at the 14th annual Saftas are:
Best Short Film: The Letter Reader
Best Student Film: Moya
Best Achievement in Directing: Telenovela, The River (Ferry Jele, Catharine Cooke, Zolani Phakade, Johnny Barbuzano)
Best Achievement in Directing: TV Soap, Rhythm City (Eric Mogale)
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting: Telenovela, The River (Gwydion Beynon, Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Christa Biyela, Lebogang Mogashoa, Mamello Lebona)
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting: TV Soap, Getroud Met Rugby (Writing team)
Best Achievement In Original Music/Score: Telenovela, Isibaya (Philip Miller)
Best Achievement in Editing: Telenovela, The River (Bongi Malefo, Matodzi Nemungadi, Ula Oelsen)
Best Achievement in Sound: TV Soap/Telenovela, The River (Ben Oelsen, Juli van den Berg, Tladi Steven Mabuya)
Best Achievement in Cinematography: Telenovela, The River (Alice Mataboge)
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hair-styling: TV Soap/Telenovela, The River (Bongi Mlotshwa)
Best Achievement in Art Direction: TV Soap/Telenovela, Arendsvlei (Beatrix van Zyl)
Best Actress: Telenovela, Sindi Dlathu (The River)
Best Actor: Telenovela, Roberto Kyle (Arendsvlei)
Best Supporting Actress: Telenovela, Mary-Anne Barlow (The River)
Best Supporting Actor: Telenovela, Loyiso MacDonald (The Queen)
Best Actress: TV Soap, Denise Newman (Suidooster)
Best Actor: TV Soap, Bongile Mantsai (Scandal!)
Best Supporting Actress: TV Soap, Kgomotso Christopher (Scandal!)
Best Supporting Actor: TV Soap, Mncedisi Shabangu (Rhythm City)
Best TV Soap: Rhythm City (Quizzical Pictures)
Best Telenovela: The River (Tshedza Pictures)
Best Achievement in Directing: TV Drama, The Republic (Johnny Barbuzano, Rea Rangaka)
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting: TV Drama, The Republic (Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Gwydion Beynon)
Best Achievement in Editing: TV Drama, Spreeus (Leon Visser)
Best Achievement in Sound: TV Drama, The Republic (Ben Oelsen, Juli Vanden Berg)
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score: TV Drama, Spreeus (Pierre-Henri Wicomb)
Best Achievement in Art Direction: TV Drama, Shadow (Christelle van Graan)
Best Achievement in Wardrobe: TV Drama, Ifalakhe (Heidi Riss, Monique Lamprecht, Nerine Pienaar)
Best Achievement in Make-up and Hair-styling: TV Drama, Ifalakhe (Ronwyn Jarrett)
Best Achievement in Cinematography: TV Drama, The Republic (Ntobeko Dlamini)
Best Actress: TV Drama, Florence Masebe (The Republic)
Best Actor: TV Drama, Wiseman Mncube (eHostela)
Best Supporting Actress: TV Drama, Brenda Ngxoli (iThemba)
Best Supporting Actor: TV Drama, Seputla Sebogodi (The Republic)
Best TV Drama: The Republic (Tshedza Pictures)
Best Achievement in Directing: Documentary Feature, Buddha in Africa (Nicole Schafer)
Best Achievement in Cinematography: Documentary, The Sound of Masks (Sara Gouveia)
Best Achievement in Editing: Documentary, The Fun’s Not Over - The James Phillips Story (Michael Cross)
Best Achievement in Sound: Documentary Feature, Dying for Gold (Catherine Meyburgh, Guy Steer, Mapula Lehong)
Best Documentary Feature: Buddha in Africa (Thinking Strings Media)
Best Natural History and Environmental Programme: Stroop - Journey into the Rhino Horn War (Scott & de Bod Films)
Best Competition Reality Show: Ultimate Braai Master (Okuhle Media)
Best Structured or Docu-reality Show: Living The Dream With Somizi Season 4 (Barleader TV)
Best International Format Show: Celebrity Game Night Season 1 (Rapid Blue)
Best Factual & Educational Programme: Op Seer Se Spoor (Gambit Films)
Best Current Affairs Programme: Checkpoint: Work Hazards (eNCA)
Best Variety Show: Mooi (Afrokaans Film & Television)
Best Youth Programme: MTV Shuga Down South 2 (Quizzical Pictures)
Natural History and Environmental Programme on Innovative Research: Cave Crocs of Gabon (Earth Touch)
Best Children’s Programme: Words and Numbers Series 9 (Johan Stemmet Entertainment Enterprises)
Best Entertainment Programme: Emo 30 Jaar In Musiek (All Star Productions)
Best Lifestyle Programme: Elders: Japan (Bonanza Films)
Best Made for TV Movie: Droomman (Deon Opperman Produksies)
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting: Feature Film, Fiela se Kind (Brett Michael Innes)
Best Achievement in Cinematography: Feature Film, Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer (Willie Nel)
Best Achievement in Sound Design: Feature Film, Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer (Jim Petrak)
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score: Feature Film, Die Verhaal van Racheltjie de Beer (Chris Letcher)
Best Achievement in Costume Design: Feature Film, Back of the Moon (Trudi Mantzios)
Best Actress: Feature Film, Clementine Mosimane (Poppie Nongena)
Best Supporting Actress: Feature Film, Anna-Mart van der Merwe (Poppie Nongena)
Best Feature Film: Fiela se Kind (The Film Factory and Nostalgia Productions)
Lifetime Achiever Award: Thembi Mtshali-Jones Youth Achiever Award, Thabo Welcome
Outstanding Person with Disability Contributor Award: Boitshoko Keabetswe, Malebo Matlhage
Outstanding Provincial Contributor Award: Luzuko Dilima
Emerging Filmmaker Award: Vusi Africa Sindane
Best TV Presenter: Entle Bizana (Hectic on 3)
Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela: Imbewu (Grapevine Productions)