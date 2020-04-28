Iconic SA films to watch during lockdown
Take your pick from MiWay’s recommended list of proudly South African films
Here are a few movies that come highly recommended:
Cry, the Beloved Country
This movie was released in 1995 and it is based on the novel Cry, the Beloved Country by Alan Paton. It’s about Steven Khumalo — a church minister who discovers that his son Absalom has been arrested for the murder of a white man. The deceased’s father, James Jarvis, supports apartheid but things get interesting when he and Steven find out they have a lot more in common than they thought.
Watch the trailer below
Sarafina!
Released in 1992, Sarafina! is more than just a musical. It is based on the struggles that school pupils had to face during the apartheid era, mainly against the movement to make Afrikaans the official language in schools. The main character, Sarafina, is on a journey to fight for freedom with the help of her favourite teacher.
Watch the trailer below
Long Walk to Freedom
Long Walk to Freedom (2013) tells the story of the late revolutionary Nelson Mandela, who is best known for being the first black SA president and for his huge role in successfully ending the country’s policy of apartheid. Idris Elba stars as Mandela and the film showcases his childhood and his political journey — from being involved in the anti-apartheid movement to co-founding the ANC Youth League.
Watch the trailer below
Winnie Mandela
This film was released in 2011 and tells the story of late anti-apartheid activist and politician Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. The film is based on Anne Marie du Preez Bezrob's biography Winnie Mandela: A Life. Watching this movie gives you an insight into how Winnie grew up, the challenges she faced during the apartheid era, and how she rose above it all.
Watch the trailer below
