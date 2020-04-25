Social media reacts to Black Coffee's new song with American soul singer Sabrina Claudio
Even amid a worldwide pandemic, international DJ Black Coffee has come through with new music for fans, releasing SBCNSCLY, with American soul singer Sabrina Claudio on Friday morning.
With practically everyone running out of things to do during the lockdown, DJ Coffee provided fans with a jam that would help ease the blues of missing a groove.
Stans first got a teaser of the song when Coffee promoted it through a series of video clips documenting his musical creation journey for his upcoming album.
With a mellow, mid-tempo vibe, SBCNSCLY is an emotionally soothing track that complements Sabrina’s calm tone, which is then blended with a deep afro-house beat.
In the song, Sabrina sings about a woman who is in a relationship with a man and wonders whether he loves her or not. However, the woman does not admit to her insecurities as she is quite vulnerable and apprehensive of letting her heart go.
Being the lead single from Coffee's upcoming album, the song with the soulful American singer has already collected a lot of stans, who have flocked to social media to express their reactions.
The single is available for purchase on Apple Music.
Working on his upcoming album is not the only thing that Coffee has been doing during this lockdown. He has been helping raise funds to feed the needy.
Coffee decided to team up with media personality Minnie Dlamini recently to help aid the Red Cross SA’s Covid-19 #FeedingSATogether initiative.
The DJ has been using his weekly Home Brewed online concert series to raise money for various charities working to provide food parcels to families and individuals who are unable to earn an income because of the lockdown.
So far he has raised more than R411,000 for relief efforts.