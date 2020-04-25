Social media reacts to Black Coffee's new song with American soul singer Sabrina Claudio

Even amid a worldwide pandemic, international DJ Black Coffee has come through with new music for fans, releasing SBCNSCLY, with American soul singer Sabrina Claudio on Friday morning.

With practically everyone running out of things to do during the lockdown, DJ Coffee provided fans with a jam that would help ease the blues of missing a groove.

Stans first got a teaser of the song when Coffee promoted it through a series of video clips documenting his musical creation journey for his upcoming album.

With a mellow, mid-tempo vibe, SBCNSCLY is an emotionally soothing track that complements Sabrina’s calm tone, which is then blended with a deep afro-house beat.

In the song, Sabrina sings about a woman who is in a relationship with a man and wonders whether he loves her or not. However, the woman does not admit to her insecurities as she is quite vulnerable and apprehensive of letting her heart go.

Being the lead single from Coffee's upcoming album, the song with the soulful American singer has already collected a lot of stans, who have flocked to social media to express their reactions.