Words of lockdown wisdom from Port Elizabeth singer

During a time of uncertainty where people’s lives are threatened and families stand to lose loved ones to Covid-19, music and love form a universal language crucial to the healing the world needs.

As someone who lost her mother to HIV — a virus that once shook SA in a similar manner — Port Elizabeth singer Nomfusi Ngonyama encourages the public to extend love and sympathy as the world grapples a global pandemic.

“What we need to bear in mind is that this pandemic will go down as a historic event to other people while others will remember it as the monster that took the lives of their loved ones.

“The impact will be different and we need to be compassionate towards one another during this time,” she said.

With her two newly released singles Ngenene and The Hymn, the singer emphasises the healing aspect of love in times of hardship and the importance of leaning on God in times of darkness.

“The [Ngenene] song came in 2018 when I was going through a lot. I was pregnant, losing my home and to add salt to the injury, I was not getting gigs! I thought I was going to lose my mind,” she says.

It was remembering love in its essence that rescued her, she said.

“It was when I looked for love from within that I found real love. I now know how to search for love within me and give it to myself and others.

“I strongly believe self-love can change everything.

“The message I want to send through this song is that we ought to love ourselves first before giving love to others. You cannot give what you don’t have,” she said.

Love had also saved her when she suffered the pain of losing her mother and later her sister to HIV/Aids, she said.