Lockdown delays release of Tsotso’s new song

As most South Africans grapple with uncertainty and finding ways to stay afloat amid the national lockdown, a Port Elizabeth artist is among many whose plans have been brought to a standstill by the impact of Covid-19.

New Brighton’s Lazola Mdoda, 28, better known by his stage name of Tsotso, planned to launch his new single at his birthday party on April 5 but that never materialised due to the lockdown.

The launch would have played a crucial part in his marketing strategy for the single, Mdoda said.

Now, the musician is forced to depend primarily on social media to market the song.

“I usually market my music through performances at events and different venues in Nelson Mandela Bay where people get to hear it live, and then become interested in downloading and listening to more of it.

“I was going to introduce my new single at my birthday celebration but because of the lockdown I had to cancel the birthday celebration and look at ways to market the single online,” he said.

The house track, titled Umfunqule and featuring fellow Port Elizabeth artists Pancho Mafashion and Zulu Black, will be released on digital platforms on May 1.

The dance song is produced by Port Elizabeth’s De Vuss.

Though the lockdown has halted his plans, Mdoda maintains the “dreams delayed are not dreams denied” attitude that has carried him while he pursued his dream for the past decade.

Dabbling in the genres new age kwaito and house music, the musician cut his teeth in music in 2002, forming the local group Eskimos with school friends.

He later pursued a solo career and performed in festivals and various events in the Bay.

He scored some gigs through the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s artists database, he said.

“Fortunately I was under [ANC councillor] Andile Lungisa’s record label named Makhanda Entertainment in 2010, and that’s how I was registered in the municipal database that has resulted in me performing at various events,” he said.

Mdoda, who has worked with well-known Port Elizabeth musical duo Sdudla noMaThousand, among others, said he would promote the single online until he was able to perform again.

He said a music video for the single would be released on the Bay Ink Visuals YouTube channel after the lockdown.