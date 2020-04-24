LISTEN | AKA drops teasers of new songs and the internet is losing its mind
Oh snap! SA's most loved rapper AKA is back on the socials and came bearing gifts, two new never-been-heard-before tunes that got all the Megacy losing it.
After a short hiatus from the socials, the rapper seems to be back in full force with new songs for the streets.
The rapper has been MIA since he shared a series of hectic tweets directed at hip-hop nemesis, Cassper Nyovest, and his parents.
Although everyone is following the government's instruction to self-isolate and stay safe at home due to the Covid-19 outbreak, AKA teased songs that South Africans can look forward after the lockdown is lifted.
The first song, titled God Is King, is a trap-like jam that's reminiscent of the club vibe.
The second snippet that the Mega shared was, Soft Reference.
It received somewhat mixed reviews, with many wondering what kind of vibe AKA was pushing.