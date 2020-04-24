Black Coffee teams up with Minnie Dlamini to help Covid-19 relief feeding scheme
With reports of many citizens going hungry during the lockdown, Black Coffee has decided to team up with Minnie Dlamini-Jones to help raise funds for those in need.
The international DJ has been using his weekly Home Brewed online concert series to raise money for various charities working to provide food parcels to families and individuals who are unable to earn an income because of the national lockdown.
So far he has raised more than R411,000 for relief efforts.
Each week he selects a new charity to raise funds for and sets up a crowdfunding page to collect donations.
This week he and Minnie will raise funds for Red Cross South Africa’s Covid-19 #FeedingSATogether initiative.
Taking to Instagram, Coffee said he was on a mission to raise money to feed as many people as possible.
“I'm on a mission from now until this lockdown is over to raise as much money to causes that speak to me. With your help, I've already raised well over R 411 000. This week, I'm teaming up with Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Jaguar South Africa and Red Cross to support their #FeedingSATogether initiative.”
Coffee explained that packages that were put together by the foundation were meant to feed a family for a month, and encouraged citizens who were able to help to contribute towards this worthy cause.
“Each of the food packs they're putting together for a small price can feed those in need for up to a month. Anything you can donate will go towards feeding families all around SA. No-one deserves to go to bed hungry #WeAreOne #HomeBrewed.”
View this post on Instagram
I'm on a mission from now until this lockdown is over to raise as much money to causes that speak to me. With your help, I've already raised well over 411k ZAR! This week, I'm teaming up with @minniedlamini, @jaguarsouthafrica + @SARedCross to support their #FeedingSATogether initiative. Each of the food packs they're putting together for a small price can feed those in need for up to a month! Anything you can donate (link in bio) will go towards feeding families all around SA... no one deserves to go to bed hungry #WeAreOne #HomeBrewed