Black Coffee teams up with Minnie Dlamini to help Covid-19 relief feeding scheme

So far he has raised more than R411,000 for relief efforts.

Each week he selects a new charity to raise funds for and sets up a crowdfunding page to collect donations.

This week he and Minnie will raise funds for Red Cross South Africa’s Covid-19 #FeedingSATogether initiative.

Taking to Instagram, Coffee said he was on a mission to raise money to feed as many people as possible.

“I'm on a mission from now until this lockdown is over to raise as much money to causes that speak to me. With your help, I've already raised well over R 411 000. This week, I'm teaming up with Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Jaguar South Africa and Red Cross to support their #FeedingSATogether initiative.”

Coffee explained that packages that were put together by the foundation were meant to feed a family for a month, and encouraged citizens who were able to help to contribute towards this worthy cause.

“Each of the food packs they're putting together for a small price can feed those in need for up to a month. Anything you can donate will go towards feeding families all around SA. No-one deserves to go to bed hungry #WeAreOne #HomeBrewed.”