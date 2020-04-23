Warning to freelancers: Don’t work for free

As South Africans adjust to the new normal of staying at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, actress Rami Chuene has penned a message to freelancers who are financially affected during the time.

Being a freelancer herself with many years of experience in the industry, the veteran actress strongly cautioned her fellow actors to not to fall victim to working for free during this pandemic.

She shared her strong views on Twitter, where she explained that some agents were trying to capitalise on freelancers in the name of the pandemic.

“Dear freelancer: In this time of Covid-19, don’t let fear of the unknown sidetrack you.

“Please don’t work for free. I repeat: do not work for free.

“Bloody agents will use the pandemic to play on your emotions to get what they want. Don’t do it.”