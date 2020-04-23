DJ Black Coffee on finding himself again during the lockdown

With the increasing number of Covid-19 cases being reported worldwide, international DJ Black Coffee is grateful to be spending time at home with his family.

Though he had to put his 2020 plans on hold in terms of his brand as a DJ, Coffee revealed that he was using this lockdown period to focus on the healing process after a rocky divorce from ex-wife Enhle Mbali, and on being a father to his children.

During an Instagram LIVE Q & A with Scoop Makhathini on Soulistic Agency's handle, Coffee explained how he was devastated by the Covid-19 outbreak as he had to put his tours and gigs on hold. He, however, was grateful for the abrupt break.

“Last year, I was going through a divorce and I had to wake up and go and not deal with me. I couldn’t sit down and look at what was my contribution to my loss.

It's really a blessing to be home and realise what I went through last year, I know I am a winner and I’m using this time to work on me.”