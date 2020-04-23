Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting bushes and I haven’t been this hyped since I was five

Nintendo has announced that the free April update for its turnips-and-chill sim introduces a number of new features, including a series of new seasonal events and new vendors, and – most importantly – new horticultural opportunities.

BUSHES, YOU GUYS.

Obviously, this means I’m going to have to completely revamp my entire island, but it’s okay, because bushes, and besides, I completely revamp my entire island, like, every second day anyway.

According to the trailer, bushes and other botanical items will be available to purchase from vendor Leif, a character from previous Animal Crossing games, although I dunno if that means the Nook adorabros Timmy and Tommy will also be selling the same things. Like Kicks and Sahara, Leif joins the cast of occasional visitors to your island, with a random inventory of merchandise to keep you from paying off your home loan.

Other returning characters Redd the (questionable) art dealer, and Cyrus and Reese the custom furniture specialists also make their Animal Crossing: New Horizons debut in the update, with a new Museum gallery exhibit and some kind of wedding photography thing respectively, and the new seasonal events at these times:

(18 – 31 May): To celebrate International Museum Day, players can take part in a Stamp Rally. After receiving a special stamp card, players can enjoy viewing fish, insects, and fossils while collecting stamps at the various museum exhibits to earn an in-game reward. Wedding Season (1 – 30 June): During a nuptial-themed June, players can visit Harvey’s island to meet the married couple Reese and Cyrus, as well as help arrange and take anniversary photos with them in the wedding picture studio. Players will get wedding-themed items as a token of their gratitude.

The update is out Thursday. Can it be tomorrow now?