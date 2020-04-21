Somizi’s cooking has got Syleena Johnson 'missing Mother Africa'

US musician Syleena Johnson felt nostalgic after seeing Somizi Mhlongo do his thing in the kitchen over the weekend.

Somizi is an ace in the kitchen and has even started his own YouTube cooking show, sharing some of his fave dishes with fans.

In a series of snaps, he broke down how to make leftovers into a fancy new dish.

“Last night’s leftovers remixed to this. I don’t know what it is but it's appetising. The only thing that was gonna make it better is cheese.”