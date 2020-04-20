WATCH | John Legend & Sam Smith's virtual 'Stand By Me' rendition spreads hope during Covid-19 pandemic

The duo were part of the One World, Together At Home virtual concert put together by Global Citizen, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Lady Gaga, who also performed.

Other performers included Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez. Pledges can be made online via Global Citizen and the WHO.

WHO says funds raised will help accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests and treatment, and for the purchase and shipping of protective gear for health care workers, including masks and gloves.