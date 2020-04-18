WATCH | Cassper, Sho Madjozi, Lady Gaga, John Legend & more live at Global Citizen concert
Join Global Citizen, the World Health Organization, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and many more artists and healthcare experts as we raise funds for global COVID-19 response efforts.
As the world unites to fight Covid-19, HeraldLIVE will run a live stream of Global Citizen’s historic One World: Together at Home relief concert.
The special, in support of health care workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic globally and the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, will air at 8pm this Saturday, April 18.
Having already launched the popular United Apart SA campaign, encouraging South Africans to band together and share their experiences during lockdown, HeraldLIVE will be doing its part by running a live stream of the Global Citizen concert for its readers right here on this page.
The show can also be watched on Vuzu Domestic and Vuzu Africa (DStv channel 116), and online on DStv Now and Showmax.
One World: Together At Home will feature some of the world’s most popular musicians, including Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Danai Gurira, David Beckham, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, John Legend, Kerry Washington, Lewis Hamilton, Lizzo, Samuel L Jackson and Stevie Wonder.
Four South Africans are in the line-up: Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi and Nomzamo Mbatha.
Proceeds from the show will go to equipping health care workers with protective equipment and charities providing food, shelter and other necessities to those in need.
“As we honour and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together At Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end Covid-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else's,” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evan said in a statement.
Last month HeraldLIVE launched United Apart SA, encouraging citizens to share videos, voice notes and messages of their activities during the lockdown.
Entries have been coming in, showing that while we are apart, in a world intricately connected by technology and social media, we’re truly in this together.