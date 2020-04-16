Sophie Lichaba takes aim at Twitter trolls who drag her appearance

Actress Sophie Lichaba has been the talk of the town since Monday after her stellar performance on TV drama series Lockdown, but she had to take a moment out of her shine to clap back at some trolls who came for her on Twitter.

Right on the back of all the praise the actress has received since the show's season 5 premiere, Sophie had to fend off some trolls who seemed set on talking about her appearance in a vile manner.

One tweep tagged Sophie and said that she wasn't being truthful about the disease that changed her appearance. This tweep said diabetic patients “don't look” like Sophie.

“God help her and her stupidity. She doesn't know life,” Sophie said in response.