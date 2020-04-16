RECIPE | Make dombolo and more with The Lazy Makoti’s versatile dough

Chef Mogau Seshoene, author of The Lazy Makoti's Guide to the Kitchen, shares her easy recipe for a versatile five-ingredient dough that can be used to make everything from dombolo and dumplings to pizza and vetkoek.

Ingredients:

4½ cups cake flour

1½ tsp salt

2 tsp instant dry yeast

4 tsp sugar

2 cups warm water

Method: