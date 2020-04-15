Quarantunes | 5 SA artists that will get you through lockdown

South African artists have BEEN giving us those tunes to keep our hopes up during the lockdown and on Wednesday Gallo paid tribute to just five that have been holding us down as a nation.

Gallo has curated specific playlists to keep us entertained and motivated during the lockdown, and Wednesday's was a throwback to some of the legends.

From Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse to Ray Phiri's Stimela and Abdullah Ibrahim, here are the five tracks you need to listen to today:

Burnout by Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse;

Turn on the Sun by Stimela;

Neria by Oliver Mtukudzi and Ladysmith Black Mambazo;

Hlanga Lomhlabathi by Izangane Zoma; and

The Balance by Abdullah Ibrahim.

Gallo general manager Rob Cowling said the record company wanted to do its bit in helping Mzansi get through this difficult time.

“The idea is to still remain sensitive to the crisis, but show that we can be resilient as a society,” he said.

“If we can help the process and make it a little more bearable and easier for society through our artists' music — and it helps people to focus and as a reminder to follow some of the key things to stay clean, safe and prevent the spread of this virus — then Gallo has succeeded in trying to do our bit to help.”

Who else is drowning in nostalgia?