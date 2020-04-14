Ziggy Marley talks all things Bob Marley legacy & dealing with Covid-19

This year, the legendary Bob Marley would have been 75 years old, and his family has rallied together to ensure that his legacy and timeless music are celebrated.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE recently, musician and son to Bob Marley, Ziggy Marley, spoke about what he believes to be his father's legacy.

“Bob Marley's legacy is his service to humanity. We all serve humanity in different ways and for him, it was through music.”

Ziggy, who has released seven solo albums himself and eight more albums with the family band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, opened up about his family's vision to preserve Bob's legacy.

“I believe that everything is connected and my father's life purpose and mine are connected as well. People often work so hard to separate themselves from those around and seek to be seen as individuals. The opposite is true for me, I believe we are created to live in a state of continuous connection with each other.”

The musician said he believed his father would probably be in Africa today if he was still alive.

Ziggy said Bob was deeply connected to the continent and talked about whether he thought Bob would be disappointed by what the continent has become.

“No, I wouldn't say he would be disappointed but continue to work towards what his vision was for Africa, which is unification. The notion that the more united we are, the stronger we are as a continent. Even though we are individual countries, if we could have some form of unification then we have more power. That was his objective which I believe he would still be working towards if he was still here.”

Watch the new music video for Redemption Song below: