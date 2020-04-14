Tributes pour in for Afro-pop group Mina Nawe's muso Zanele 'MaZet' Maseko
The SA entertainment industry suffered yet another loss of talent over the long weekend when veteran Afro-pop music group Mina Nawe announced the death of their lead songstress, Zanele “Mazet” Maseko.
Though information surrounding the cause of death is yet to be released, the group confirmed Zanele's death on their social media platforms on April 12.
“It is with shattered hearts we announce that we've lost a big part of who we are as a band and family. Our songstress Zanele 'Mazet' Maseko passed away this morning,” the brief message stated.
Mina Nawe asked the country to hold the family in prayers and support during this difficult time.
“We humbly ask for your support during this difficult time as we hold hands with her family, friends and colleagues.”
It is with shattered hearts to announce that we've lost a big part of who we are as a band & family - our songstress Zanele 'Mazet' Maseko passed away this morning. We humbly ask for your support during this difficult time as we hold hands with her family, friends & colleagues.💔 pic.twitter.com/39k57Ux3iK— Mina Nawe™ (@MinaNaweSA) April 12, 2020
While there were many reports over the years about the group disintegrating, in their prime the groups' original members — J-luv, Carlo and Mazet — gave Mzansi many Afro-pop hits.
Mina Nawe was one of the most loved groups in the early 2000s with songs such as Where I wanna be and Le Ngoma Pt. 1.
In 2006 their second album, Njalo, saw them bag the prestigious Best Afro Album award at the Metro FM Music Awards. In the same year, the group was nominated for the Best Pop Album at the 12th SA Music Awards.
Tributes poured in from people all over the country who have made great memories to the tunes Mina Nawe gifted to Mzansi.
Here are some of the tributes below.
“Lengom’ eyaaaakho mtomdala! Awthath’ uy’dlalele nooom’tomncane!”— Simmy (@simmymusicsa) April 13, 2020
💔🙏🏾 https://t.co/FgBDhJwBFm
Woke up to sad news that Zanele ‘MaZet’ Maseko passed away 💔💐🕯y’all may remember her from the Music Group, Mina Nawe. I will post a vid to jog your memory. Photo was taken in 2018 when we booked her #TEAwards A professional, kind and sweet. R.I.P Mazet #RIPMazet 🕯🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/InCIZjWCKZ— Mayor yaseSidwadweni (@IamSiba_B) April 13, 2020
Mina Nawe was one of the best 🥵 house music was on another level, do you remember them ? pic.twitter.com/KsTpEJoc7v— #ChasingTheDream🙇🏻♂️ (@SdizoRSA) April 12, 2020
#Uyajola99 we have lost yet another songstress from the group Mina Nawe #RIPMazet pic.twitter.com/oW3jtIeL9N— Precious Ndlovu#MamsibiIfalakhe (@PreciousNdlovu_) April 13, 2020
Mina nawe- Where I wanna be (Kentphonik remix)— BundleOfBoitumelo* (@2miey_) April 13, 2020
'...Should should....' pic.twitter.com/bbVB3DJw32