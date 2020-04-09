Actress frustrated by con artists
Actress Rami Chuene has shared her frustration about “con artists” in the entertainment industry who will allegedly do anything not to pay actors, even using the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown as an excuse.
The star has been a vocal advocate for artists’ rights, especially after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the stay-at-home order in March to try to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Chuene claimed dodgy practices in the industry at the moment had artists’ money “on lockdown too”.
Sharing an example of a strategy some are using not to pay artists, she wrote: “ ‘Due to the lockdown, we were not able to process payment for the invoice you submitted in November 2019’.
“The con artists of the entertainment industry have found a new excuse to not pay artists for work done.
“They have our money on lockdown too,” she wrote.
Chuene then shared a thread about how the industry works and how the restrictions are affecting each sector.
Let me do a mini thread for the masses. It’s okay if you don’t understand how the entertainment industry works. Ask. Freelance work is exactly that, meaning you don’t have a full time job, it could be a year or two. Sometimes it’s a once off thing. Let’s break it down:— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) April 7, 2020
Creatives were hoping for some relief when arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa announced a R150m relief fund to help cushion the economic fallout for artists during the lockdown.
But as the deadline for submissions to the relief fund loomed, Chuene asked the minister for an extension.
She claimed the process had been hit by several issues which made it difficult for many to submit on time, and asked him for a solution.
“Good evening minister. Is it possible to extend the submission date for the relief fund again.
“With issues like bad network, full mailbox, bouncing mails and tracking support documents, many artists won’t make the deadline.
“We can agree that it’s been trial and error?” she wrote.
The actress said without intervention from the minister, many artists would be “left out in the cold”.
“I don’t know if April 10 is too much to ask, but we can’t wait to hear what your suggested solution might be.
“Maybe others can comment and maybe table their frustrations. Thank you,” she wrote.
The ministry is yet to respond to her plea on social media. — TimesLIVE
With 3hrs left and the mailbox still full, artists will be left out in the cold. I don’t know if Friday 10 April is too much to ask but we can wait to hear what your suggested solution might be. Maybe others can comment & maybe table what their frustration was. Thank you.— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) April 6, 2020