Actress frustrated by con artists

The star has been a vocal advocate for artists’ rights, especially after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the stay-at-home order in March to try to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Chuene claimed dodgy practices in the industry at the moment had artists’ money “on lockdown too”.

Sharing an example of a strategy some are using not to pay artists, she wrote: “ ‘Due to the lockdown, we were not able to process payment for the invoice you submitted in November 2019’.

“The con artists of the entertainment industry have found a new excuse to not pay artists for work done.

“They have our money on lockdown too,” she wrote.

Chuene then shared a thread about how the industry works and how the restrictions are affecting each sector.