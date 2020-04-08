Quarantunes | Gallo's got the tunes to help you get that heart rate rising!

It's day 13 of the national lockdown and you are officially over the half-way mark. Yay you!

But now you gonna need all the motivation you can get to get to the finish line and what better way than a great Gallo playlist?

We know it hasn't been easy. Not only have you realised that you are probably not going to learn that new skill or create that life-changing app, but you've also lost all motivation to work on that summer body.

Don't worry, you are not alone. Plus, Gallo's got the right tunes to at least get you on your feet!

Gallo has created some awesome #Quarantunes playlists that will help you let off some steam and get that heart pumping a bit faster for at least a few minutes.

Here are 5 top lounge dancing tracks that will get your heart rate up, because, you know, exercise is good for you.

Blow by Blow by Thato

Gold by Jeremy Loops

Angifuni by Paxton

Bittersweet by Cazz

Wellington off ‘Secret Sunrise’ album by Rubber Duc

After that feel free to go through Idols SA memory lane while you quarantine and chill!

And here are 5 top songs that have been gifted to Mzansi by its Idols SA talent...

Holy Ghost by King B

Lovey Sweetey by Lungisa Xhamela

My Love for You by Luyolo

Angasjoli by Thami

Thembalami by Nosipho

The playlists are available on Gallo's website and on its Facebook and Twitter pages, and can be played through any streaming service.

