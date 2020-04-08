'I've promised to be there for her son' - V-Mash's family 'devastated' by her death

Vinolia “V-Mash” Mashego's family hardly slept on Tuesday night.

Her sister, Prelley, is still haunted by a phone call she had received just hours earlier.

The call, which came from her father, hit her hard: Vinolia had died.

The former Jam Alley presenter had spoken to her family last week but not over the weekend.

When neighbours realised she was not around, they called her father and another sister to come quickly.

Together with police, they broke into Vinolia's home in Mamelodi, Pretoria, and found her lifeless body in bed.

Paramedics later declared her dead of natural causes and estimated she had died three days earlier.