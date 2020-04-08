Black Coffee raises more than R90k for Covid-19 relief in five days

Using his Home Brewed 001 livestream sessions, the DJ managed to get people all over the world to help support SA in its time of need.

The DJ took to Instagram to express his gratitude topeople that had pledged and donated to the cause.

“While unfortunate the circumstances, it's so incredible to see people uniting to aid South Africans and people worldwide with things we may sometimes take for granted like water and food.

“Your immense support helped us raise over 90,000 ZAR last week towards Solidarity Fund. Let's aim to double it ..." the DJ said before announcing that he would be starting up another fundraising page, this time for Corona Care SA.

Corona Care SA aims to help South Africans with basic necessities like water and food. So far, the DJ has raised over R5,000 in 24 hours towards the initiative.

“We hope to keep the generosity and love going for Home Brewed 002! For this week, I've created a @gofundme page to help fundraise towards Corona Care who is assisting in keeping a widespread of smaller organisations running that aid in bringing basic necessities like water and food to those in true need in South Africa.

“By keeping these organisations running, we keep our country strong!” he added.