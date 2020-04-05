WATCH | Past ‘Idols’ winner Yanga impresses Jojo

Former Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa made a stunning first impression on US singer Jojo when she blew her away with her Instagram Stories performance of Sobetwa’s single House Of Cards.

Even though she gave a stellar performance, Sobetwa’s excitement could be felt from miles away on the Insta streets.

The 2018 Idols winner shared that she had even asked Jojo to do a song with her and Jojo said yes.

“One of the craziest things just happened and I thought I should share it with y’all my fam Ndi the kuye [I said to her] we must do a song, wavuma u my love [my love said yes]. Guys I don’t know what to do with myself,” an excited Sobetwa shared.

If you didn’t live through the Samsung E250 and Motorola V360 days, you probably won't know that Jojo is the superstar who gifted the world with songs such as Too Little Too Late, one of the original “help me get over heartbreak” songs.

Jojo has since made a comeback into music with her new single Man.

House Of Cards is one of the singles off of Sobetwa’s album Promise Land. — TimesLIVE

