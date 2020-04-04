WATCH | Chef Siba takes us into her kitchen during lockdown and here’s a recipe you have to try
Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana has got this lockdown life on, uh, lockdown.
Sis has bean cooking up a storm on TV screens both here and abroad for several years and is using the 21-day lockdown announced by the government last month to hook the people up with some really nice recipes.
And while being indoors may lead to many of us losing our minds, Siba made sure we won't lose our culture, providing us with a great recipe for steamed bread.
Posting a series of videos on Instagram, Siba revealed that she was shooting the tutorials in a DIY kitchen created especially for the project.
“In my DIY kitchen, which I specially created for these tutorials far away from the kids and everyday running of the house, I will be sharing a few recipes, tips, tricks and ideas while we are in 21 days lockdown in SA.
“Today I'm starting with idombolo / isonka samanzi (isiXhosa), ujeqe (isiZulu) or steam bread,” she explained, adding that she hoped it would inspire others to get creative in the kitchen.
View this post on Instagram
This is the cooking of the bread and final reveal. Please note that it's the steam that cooks the bread, not the water hence its name. I'll share the final recipe with all the ingredients and the method tomorrow. I hope you enjoyed this tutorial. Good night my people! 😘❤🍴 . . #QuarantineWithSiba #MasterclassWithSiba #cookingtutorial #stahome staysafe #homecooking #traditionalfood
She later shared the finished product, along with the list of ingredients and method, and it looked hella delicious.
View this post on Instagram
As promised, here is the final product and recipe of my Sibalicious Dombolo below. . Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 45 minutes Serves: 4-6 . . 4 cups cake flour 20 ml (4 t) yeast 5 ml (1 t) salt 30 ml (2 T) sugar 30 ml (2 T) olive oil 400 ml lukewarm water Extra flour for dusting Boiling water for cooking . . Equipment for cooking the bread: very large and deep pot with lid or large pot with a heat proof dish that can be used as a dome lid to the pot (as demonstrated), enamel or heat proof bowl that can fit in the large pot, small wire rack or small loose bottom tart tin. . . Method 1. Place the flour, yeast, salt, sugar and oil together in a bowl and mix well. Make a well in the center and pour in the warm water. Stir using a wooden spoon until combined. 2. Knead the dough with your fist if using the traditional African technique or place the dough on a working surface if using the general stretch and pull technique as demonstration. What you want is to work the gluten in the flour until you have a soft, pliable dough that is elastic. 3. Place the dough in a clean bowl that is lightly oiled (this helps the dough from sticking to the bowl once proofed). Proof the dough for 45 minutes to 1 hour until it has doubled in size. 4. To cook: place a small wire rack or inverted tart tin a large pot (this creates a little height and helps the bowl with the bread from having directed contact with the bottom of the pan). Pour enough boiling water until the brim of the tart tin. 5. Knock down the dough and place it in the oiled enamel or heat proof dish that can fit into the large pot. Now place this bowl in the pot on top of the tart tin and hot water. 6. Cover with the dome shaped lid (or normal lid if using a very large / deep pot). Cook (steam) for 45 minutes over medium. Replenish the water if needs be. 7. To test if the bread is cooked press the top slightly and it should bounce back to the touch as demonstrated. If the bread leaves an indent then cook it once more. 8. Remove from pan and loosen the bread from the bowl using a spatula or knife. Cut into slices and enjoy!!! ❤🍴 . . #QuarantineWithSiba #MasterclassWithSiba #stayhome #homecooking
And if you are feeling even more peckish, why not try this delicious dish:
View this post on Instagram
Brunch is served! 😋 This #Sibalicious shakshuka is made from everyday ingredients from my pantry. Really easy to make and is inspired by what my mom used to cook for us over weekends. Here's a recipe below of what you need and how I made it: . . Sibalicious Shakshuka Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes Serves: 4-6 . . 30 ml (2 T) canola oil 1 medium onion, finely chopped 1 green pepper, diced 2 cloves garlic, crushed 10 ml (2 t) smoked paprika 15 ml (1 T) tomato paste 400 g (1 can) chopped tomatoes (or 4 large tomatoes, peeled and chopped) 400 g (1 can) baked beans 400 g (1 can) red kidney beans, drained (optional) 15 ml (1 T) sugar, taste (optional) Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste 4-6 large eggs Served with toasted baguette slices . . Method 1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan with a lid until hot but not smoking. Add the onions and saute for 2 minutes until soft and translucent. 2. Add the peppers and garlic. Cook for a minute. Add the paprika and cook for another minute. Make sure the spice does not burn as that will create a bitter taste. 3. Add the tomatoes paste and stir for a few seconds. Add the chopped tomatoes and simmer for 8-10 minutes with the lid on over medium heat until disintegrated into a sauce. Add both beans and stir. 4. Taste, and if its sour then balance the acidic from the tomatoes with a little bit of sugar. Season with salt and pepper. Make hollows in the bean stew and crack the eggs in. 5. Lightly season the eggs with salt. Cover and cook for 3-6 minutes until egg are cooked your desired softness. Enjoy with toasted bread for brunch or wild rice should you opt to make this for supper. *Note T = Tablespoon and t = teaspoon . . Siba's Tips: You can serve this in individually by dividing the bean stew into 4 to 6 bowls before and adding the eggs in each. Bake for 5 minutes until the eggs are done. Serve immediately being careful as the bowl will be hot. For something a bit more spicy, serve this with a drizzle of chilli oil or add 1-2 red chilies along with the garlic when sauteing the veg. #QuarantineWithSiba