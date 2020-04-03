The journey to ‘Bamako’

Although fans of seasoned songstress Simphiwe Dana were bitterly disappointed by yet another postponement of the release of her much-anticipated album, Bamako, the star has reassured them they need not wait a day later than April 24.

The project, initially set for release last year and postponed to March 27, had been delayed by the national lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Dana said.

However, if the creative input behind the project is anything to go by, one can argue that it is well worth the wait.

Dana recently took The Herald through the creative process leading to the completion of Bamako, five years since her previous album hit the shelves.

One of the most notable influences on Bamako, Dana said, is her upbringing in the Eastern Cape village of Lusikisiki.

“I am a Xhosa village girl at my core so that Eastern Cape identity will always be identifiable in my music because my upbringing has informed all my life, my decisions and how I respond to outside stimuli.

“Bamako is also heavily influenced by my identity — my core being,” she said.

Within Dana’s identity is the use of song to heal and expressively communicate her state of mind, hence premeditated execution of the album.

“Generally, I’m not one to write songs sporadically.

“Something normally triggers a need for me to withdraw into the studio and once I do I don’t leave until I'm done.

“Once I write that first song that was inspired by whatever trigger I had, I suddenly have an idea of how the album will shape,” Dana said.

The song that set the tone for Bamako was Mr I, Dana said.

“Even though I had an idea of how the album would shape, I still did not have an overlaying topic to base the album on.

“I only realised when it was finished that it’s an album about heartbreak and relationship in all their forms,” she said.

She titled the album Bamako, after the capital city of Mali, where she found the inspiration to complete the project.

Although the album is largely focused on relationships and heartbreak, Dana also comments on societal issues in some songs, such as Usikhonzile.