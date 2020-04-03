Liquor company keeps up spirits of waiters and bartenders with R2m pledge

A leading alcohol and spirits company has pledged R2m to support bartenders and waiters who have been affected by the 21-day national lockdown.

Pernod Ricard South Africa, which owns brands such as Jameson, Absolut and Chivas Regal, will be doing this through its #KeepThe Spirit initiative which will support nearly 1,000 workers.

Bartenders and waiters are unable to work in SA during the lockdown period because bars and restaurants have been closed. While some workers in various industries can work from home, hospitality employees will find it impossible to do so.

In a statement released by the liqour company, it said it was also trying to find innovative ways of upskilling waiters and bartenders during the lockdown period.

"We are standing together behind the people whose commitment and conviviality has made Pernod Ricard's brands what they are today. We know there may be a tough road ahead for them and we want to reach out and keep spirits up," said Vincent Meliet, the commercial development director.